Avery August Ph.D. ’94 Named Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, New Position For Cornell

Cornell announced Tuesday that Prof. Avery August Ph.D. ’94, immunology, has been appointed vice provost for academic affairs — an entirely new position for the Cornell administration, according to Provost Michael Kotlikoff.

August, whose term as provost will begin in January 2018, currently serves as chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the College of Veterinary Medicine

“As department chair, he has demonstrated thoughtful and inclusive strategic leadership and has an unqualified appreciation for the need to engage and support our faculty. Cornell is fortunate to have his creative vision to guide our academic affairs,” Kotlikoff said in the announcement.

As provost for academic affairs, August will lead faculty recruitment and a period review of academic departments, according to the University. August will be responsible for overseeing the Provost’s Office of Faculty Development and Diversity, thus directing faculty development and diversity programming.

“Our faculty are the core of the university, and I hope to contribute to continuing to make Cornell an institution where faculty, particularly faculty who bring their diverse perspectives to our students, want to come and stay for their careers,” August told The Cornell Chronicle.

Before coming to Cornell in 2010, August taught at Pennsylvania State University, where he began in 1999, as professor in the immunology department of the Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences and served as director of the Center for Molecular Immunology and Infectious Disease.

In his new position, August will work closely with Yael Levitte, associate vice provost for faculty development and diversity, the University said.

Austin holds a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from California State University, Los Angeles and a doctorate in immunology from Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences.