VIDEO: Inside Eli Shanks’ ’18 School Bus-Turned Solar-Powered Home

When Eli Shanks ’18 got fed up with paying Ithaca rent, he decided on an unconventional solution; he moved to Trumansburg, bought a police bus, and built himself a new home.
Here’s a look at what it’s like.
The Cornell Daily Sun (http://cornellsun.com/2017/11/02/inside-eli-shanks-18-school-bus-turned-solar-powered-home/)
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
When Eli Shanks ’18 got fed up with paying Ithaca rent, he decided on an unconventional solution; he moved to Trumansburg, bought a police bus, and built himself a new home.
Here’s a look at what it’s like.