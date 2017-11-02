Eli Shanks' '18 school bus-turned-home in Trumansburg.

1 hour ago
Solar-Powered Home

VIDEO: Inside Eli Shanks’ ’18 School Bus-Turned Solar-Powered Home

When Eli Shanks ’18 got fed up with paying Ithaca rent, he decided on an unconventional solution; he moved to Trumansburg, bought a police bus, and built himself a new home.

Here’s a look at what it’s like.