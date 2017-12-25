The Sun’s Top Sports Stories of 2017

It’s been a hectic year for Cornell Athletics, chock-full of dramatic wins, Ivy League titles and new faces on East Hill.

Here are The Sun Sports Team’s picks for the top stories of 2017:

McCrea’s Late-Game Heroics Propel Men’s Hockey to Victory Over Archrival Harvard

Alec McCrea, once committed to play for Harvard, scored the game-winner against the Crimson with 1.4 seconds left on the clock at Lynah in November for Cornell’s first win in the rivalry since 2015.

First in 43: A Season-Long Journey to a Historic Title for Women’s Tennis

For the first time in program history, Cornell finished with a share of the Ancient Eight crown.

Football Upsets Princeton Thanks to Last Minute Field Goal, Moves Into 1st in League

The preseason selection to finish last, Cornell secured an upset against preseason No. 1 Princeton thanks to a last-minute field goal from backup kicker Nickolas Null. The program’s biggest win in recent memory was one of three Ivy victories in 2017.

Women’s Lacrosse Downs Harvard for Ivy Regular Season Championship; Will Host Postseason Tournament

Before its second-round exit in the NCAA tournament, Cornell secured a regular season Ivy title, allowing the team to host the postseason Ivy tournament.

Back on Top: Senior Leadership, Freshmen Talent Lead Men’s Tennis to Ivy Title

A solid mix of young talent and senior leadership was the key to Cornell’s second Ivy League title in program history, which preceded a run to the second-round in the NCAA tournament.

Winkler Becomes 4th in Program History to Win National Championship

A year removed from his appearance in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Rudy Winkler ’17 captured a national title in the hammer throw — the fourth track and field title in Cornell history.

Mayers Scores Overtime Goal, Breaks All-Time Record in Field Hockey’s Win Over Brown

Krysten Mayers’ overtime goal against Brown not only clinched the victory for Cornell, but it also cemented her place in the record books as the school’s all-time leader in both goals and points.

Track and Field Coach’s Efforts Provide Power to Devastated Virgin Islands

Men’s track and field coach Adrian Durant, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands who has coached the team at the Olympics, could not stand aside and let his country sit in the dark after natural disasters.

Women’s Hockey Clinches First Ivy Title Since 2013 With Tie at Yale, Win Over Brown

The first Ivy Title since 2013 was just one of many milestones for Cornell over the course of the 2016-17 season.

Teat Breaks Scoring Record, Lifts Men’s Lacrosse Over Princeton

Jeff Teat, once the No. 1 recruit in the nation, established himself as the most prolific rookie scorer in Cornell history after 12 points in the season finale against Princeton helped him finish the year with 72.

Despite Ailing Lineup, Men’s Soccer Earns Historic Win Over Syracuse

Last year, Cornell finished its season with just one win. This year? A resurgent seven-win campaign, including an upset win over then-No. 11 Syracuse on the road.

Make-A-Wish Charity Game Is Personal for Field Hockey’s Conklin

Born with Cystic Fibrosis and once a wish recipient, Cornell field hockey’s fundraiser with Make-A-Wish this year was with especially personal for Maddy Conklin

Marshall Takes All-Time Scoring Title as Women’s Basketball Splits Road Trip

Nia Marshall ’17 cemented herself as a Cornell legend by becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader.

Cornell Athletes Launch Website Hoping to Propel Ivy League Minority Voices

Three Cornell basketball players and a senior English major have been instrumental in giving minority Ivy Leaguers a platform of their own.

First Chinese-Born NHL Draft Pick Commits to Cornell

The first time he skated was on a shopping mall ice rink in the middle of Beijing. Now, Andong Song is set to call one of college hockey’s most famous rinks his home.

‘Climbing and Climbing’: How a Fiercely Competitive South African Transitioned From Rugby Pitch to Football Gridiron

Baba Adejuyigbe ’17 came to Cornell without ever playing a snap of in-game football, but what he learned on the rugby pitch in South Africa helped him make the transition to the gridiron.

Mullin’s 1st Career Goal Secures Men’s Hockey its 1st Red Hot Hockey Win at MSG

Freshman Tristan Mullin, whose graduating class in Cartwright, Manitoba consisted of just five students, scored career goal number one at the world’s most famous arena to lead Cornell to its first Red Hot Hockey victory over Boston University.

Handing Off the Baton

Artie Smith ’96 took over the helm of the women’s track and field program from Rich Bowman, the man who initially recruited him to East Hill as a student.

Mike Graboyes Follows Brother With 1st Place Finish at Ivy’s, Cornell Golf 2nd

Just one year after his brother Luke took home individual medalist honors at Ivy’s, Mike Graboyes did the same in 2017, while the team finished second overall.

3 Cornell Pitchers Selected in 2017 MLB Draft

Three Cornell gunslingers have been granted the opportunity to continue on the road to living out their dreams after hearing their names called in the 2017 MLB draft.

In Battle of Boeheims, Dad Bests Son as Men’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to Syracuse

“You hope your son does well, but you don’t really focus on that and just focus on the game,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after defeating his son, Jimmy, and Cornell in the November season-opener.