Following Graduation of 7 Seniors, Women’s Lacrosse Welcomes New Talent

A perennial stalwart at the Ivy League and national levels, Cornell women’s lacrosse will usher in eight newcomers — seven freshmen and one transfer — to round out what already promises to be a strong roster.

After graduating a standout senior class of seven last season, this year’s incoming class will have big cleats to fill. In midfield, the trio of Joey Coffy ’18, Taylor Reed ’18 and Ida Farinholt ’18 proved lethal, garnering multiple all-Ivy accolades among the three of them. On defense, Cait Callahan ’18 and Anna Baumeister ’18 comprised critical components of a tight defensive unit that regularly held powerhouse opponents to their lowest scoring games of the season.

But head coach Jenny Graap ’86 is confident that the incoming athletes will not only be able to fill those gaps on the field — but continue cultivating a winning team culture.

“[The coaching staff and I] believe this group brings an impressive collection of strength and talent to our Big Red program,” Graap said in a recent press release. “Our newest members will be both challenged and supported as they strive to be the best in the classroom and on the field.”

Midfield

Shannon Brazier

Stony Brook, NY — Ward Melville HS

Brazier comes to Cornell as one of Long Island’s top high school lacrosse talents. A three-time letter winner in both lacrosse and basketball, the versatile athlete also earned the prestigious Ward Melville Fortitude and Courage Award.

Reilly Fletcher

Newton, PA — The Lawrenceville School

A transfer from Boston University, Fletcher was sidelined by an injury her freshman year, forcing the twice named high school Lacrosse All-American to medical redshirt. Like many of her fellow teammates, Fletcher also played field hockey and ice hockey during her prep school days and was felicitated with Lawrenceville’s Best Female Athlete Award as a senior.

Natalie Hughes

Malvern, PA — Academy of Notre Dame de Namur

A recipient of University of Rochester’s George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Hughes brings a strong leadership presence to the Red’s clubhouse. During high school, Hughes also excelled at tennis and indoor track.

Jen Rogers

Stratham, NH — Exeter High School

Rogers enters Cornell with a laundry list of accolades, including having been named a Lacrosse All-American and appointed to New Hampshire’s Division 1 All-State First Team twice during her high school career. The Seacoast Media Group also named Rogers its 2018 Lacrosse Player of the Year. Balancing her triumphs on the lacrosse field, Rogers has also found success in basketball, skiing, and indoor track and field.

Midfield/Attack

Genevieve DeWinter

Greenwich, CT — Greenwich HS

A two-time Lacrosse All-American and gifted runner, DeWinter hopes to bring her lethal speed to the Red. At Greenwich High School, DeWinter ran indoor track, where she was not only a state champion in the 600m contest, but set a Connecticut state record in the 4x800m relay.

Midfield/Defense

Ciara Frawley

Yorktown Heights, NY — Yorktown HS

Another Lacrosse All-American, Frawley helped lead her high school to the state semifinals in 2017. She was also named Yorktown’s Outstanding Female Athlete, where she also competed in soccer and indoor track.

Attack/Defense

Ashleigh Gundy

Southampton, NY — The Shipley School

Yet another multisport talent, Gundy arrives at Cornell hoping to utilize her versatility and athleticism. The four-year starter at The Shipley School, where she also played field hockey, was awarded the White Blazer Award, an honor given to the senior athlete who demonstrates sportsmanship in multiple sports.

Attack

Olivia Tuma

Villanova, PA — The Episcopal Academy

Following the Red’s loss of three of its top five scorers (Farinholt ’18, Reed ’18 and Coffy ’18), Tuma joins the Cornell team hoping to fill a part of that large void. A Lacrosse All-American who also enjoyed success with field hockey and indoor track, she seems particularly primed to do so.