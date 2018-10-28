Princeton Takes Down Men’s Soccer at Home

Cornell men’s soccer, ranked No. 29 by the NCAA as of last weekend, lost to Princeton 2-0 this Saturday evening at Berman field.

Princeton overpowered the Red offensively notching an impressive 17 shots, 12 of which were shots on goal.

“We have to tip our hat to our opponents who were simply better,” said head coach John Smith.

Junior goalkeeper Ryan Shellow made 10 saves throughout the game to hold the Tigers’ damage to one goal per half. Princeton scored one goal off a corner kick in the 29th minute, and then another goal in the 78th minute.

The Red tallied seven shots total, two of which were on goal. At the end of the first half, Princeton committed a foul in the box setting up junior forward George Pedlow for a penalty kick. Pedlow missed the kick and the ensuing rebound in a sequence indicative of the Red’s performance.

“Princeton put away its chances and we didn’t,” said senior captain Ryan Bayne.

The Red, however does not believe its loss stems from a lack of effort.

“We have been strong and resilient throughout the season,” Smith said. “Although last night was a tough result, I thought our desire and effort was spot on.”

The Red’s youthfulness is mirrored in its starting lineup which on Saturday consisted of 4 freshmen, 4 sophomores, only 2 juniors and lone senior Ryan Bayne.

“[Princeton] is a very mature and senior team, and we obviously have a lot of underclassmen,” Bayne said. “Playing in a game like [this one] is so valuable for the young guys’ growth.”

In a bit of a slump after losing in extra time to Albany and falling to Princeton this weekend, the Red will face Dartmouth this Saturday for its final home game.

“We need to continue to bring the same work ethic and mental approach,” Smith said. “I am excited for what the guys will bring to the table this weekend.”

Kick off for the game against Dartmouth is 5 p.m. at Berman Field. Fans can purchase tickets for the game online via Cornell Athletics.