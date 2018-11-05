Women’s Soccer Ends Winless Ivy Season With Overtime Loss to Dartmouth

The Red put on a determined showcase on Senior Day against Dartmouth, but fell short in overtime, 2-1. The loss capped off a season in which Cornell had just one win and went 0-7 in Ivy League play.

Although Cornell scored in the 28th minute and led the game confidently for about 60 minutes, Dartmouth equalized in the dying moments of the second half, forcing the game into overtime. Substitute Izzy Glennon, who scored in the second half of overtime, scored the game-winning goal for the Green.

Dartmouth maintained constant pressure on the Red, with 27 shots in total — 12 on target. This perpetual attacking threat forced senior goalkeeper and captain Meghan Kennedy to make 10 saves. The Red put on a far better attacking performance than usual, racking up four shots during the game.

Senior midfielder and captain Jessica Ritchie scored her first goal of the season, with a clinical finish following a lofted ball from 40 yards out.

“Although we took the lead early on, we weren’t able to compete with the squad depth of Dartmouth and their strong bench helped them secure the victory in overtime,” said head coach Dwight Hornibrook. “The players were exhausted by the end, causing a lapse in concentration that led to the second goal.”

The final game of the Ivy League conference also marked the final game for three of Cornell’s senior players: Kennedy, Ritchie and Carolyn Ruoff.

“All three players had an exceptional season, displaying an impeccable work ethic as well as immense loyalty to the team,” Hornibrook said. “It was fantastic to see Jessica score in her final game and to watch Carolyn put in a solid performance, covering the pitch very well.”

Kennedy has been an integral part of the team throughout this otherwise forgettable season, making 94 saves in 12 games.

“Meghan has been phenomenal all season and it was not surprising to see her continue this display during her final game as goalkeeper,” Hornibrook said.

According to Hornibrook, recruiting will be an important part of achieving a better showing next season.

“It is essential that we bring in strong and athletic players who can provide depth to our squad and have an immediate impact on the team,” Hornibrook said. “We will also focus on developing the freshman class in order to improve our attacking prowess and became a more well-rounded unit.”