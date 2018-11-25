Political Commentator Jonah Goldberg to Dissect ‘Suicide of the West’

Jonah Goldberg, a renowned anti-Trump columnist will arrive at Cornell this week to answer one simple question: is the West at the brink of “suicide” and civilizational collapse?

Goldberg, a conservative political commentator, will address the increasingly divisive U.S. political scene and the possible solutions to it in his upcoming talk aptly titled “Suicide of the West,” scheduled to take place Thursday at Rhodes-Rawling Auditorium at 5:15 p.m.

Basing his planned lecture on his recently published book — titled the same as the lecture — Goldberg will explore what he argues is the symptom of the now-ubiquitous “‘us versus them’ political landscape:” Americans overlooking character and competency in their leaders as a result of rising identity politics, nationalism and populism, according to the event description.

Goldberg is a contributor and regular panelist on Fox News, a member of the board of contributors to USA Today and a columnist at the Los Angeles Times. A long-time conservative, the public thinker is well-known for his staunch opposition to President Donald J. Trump.

“Mr. Goldberg is respected by all sides for his informed, academic style, which is particularly suitable for a talk at Cornell,” said Michael Johns ’20, president of Cornell Republicans and a columnist for The Sun. Cornell Republicans are co-hosting the event with the history department.

Goldberg has been named by the Atlantic magazine as one of the top-50 political commentators in the country and is also the author of The Tyranny of Clichés and Liberal Fascism. He was also the founding producer for “Think Tank with Ben Wattenberg” on PBS before joining National Review. He is currently a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and senior editor of National Review.

The program is sponsored by Cornell’s Program on Freedom and Free Societies which aims to “enhance understanding and appreciation for constitutional liberty, by stimulating inquiry into the nature and meaning of freedom.”

“The entire campus should be excited to hear from and engage with Mr. Goldberg and carefully consider his perspective on the future of the country,” Johns said.