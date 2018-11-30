Willard Wonderland Market Promises Wintry Crafts, Student Venders and Whimsical Fun

Free cookie decorating and hot chocolate — what better escape from snow and finals? For the first time, student-run project group The Straight Edge will host a holiday market in Willard Straight Hall on Dec. 3 featuring free snacks, student vendors and musical performers.

The Straight Edge is a five student-board that organizes community events and works to improve the infrastructure of Willard Straight Hall’s outdoor terrace. This year is The Straight Edge’s first year planning Willard Wonderland, created in collaboration with the Willard Straight Hall Student Union Board.

The market will span Willard Straight Hall’s Memorial Room, reading room and lobby. Student vendor booths will sell a wide variety of gift-worthy products including jewelry, plants, food and knitted goods, according to the Facebook event.

Other tables will host various activities such as Cornell Thrift’s sustainable holiday gifting workshop. The market will also feature booths for henna, Cornell Origami Club and free cookie decorating. The Straight Edge will supply free hot chocolate and encourages students to bring their own mugs.

Additionally, The Straight Edge has invited four student groups, including a cappella group The Callbaxx and jazz ensemble The Original Cornell Syncopators, to perform live shows.

“We’ll also have a piano player in the beginning,” Miranda Kasher ’19, head of The Straight Edge and primary organizer of the event, told The Sun. “It’ll be really fun.”

According to Kasher, Willard Wonderland is a celebration of student involvement and campus diversity, and a chance for students to connect with other students in a community event. Every participant involved is a Cornell student, from the piano player to each individual vendor.

“I know the Farmer’s market has a lot of local businesses, which is great and is also something that I’m passionate about,” Kasher told The Sun. “But getting students to make things and then sell them, make a little extra cash before the holidays, and then other students can buy these peoples’ goods for holidays gifts? It’ll be really cool. I’m really excited.”

The event will also feature a diverse array of student faith organizations, including Cornell Hillel and the Hindu Student Council. According to Kasher, the organizations will speak about their community and participate in the market.

Kasher expects high attendance at Willard Wonderland, given the popularity of other pop-up events on campus organized by The Straight Edge. According to Kasher, past Straight Edge events have welcomed over a thousand students.

Willard Wonderland will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Monday. The market is free to attend for all students.