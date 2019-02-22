Event with Pulitzer Prize Winner Maggie Haberman Rescheduled for March 11

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Maggie Haberman left Cornellians in an eager wait when her Nov. 28 talk was postponed due to a change in President Donald Trump’s travel schedule. The wait for the current New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and CNN political analyst will be over on March 11, when she will make her way to campus.

According to its Facebook event page, Cornell Hillel invited Haberman to campus, where she will speak to about her “remarkably informed perspective on President Trump,” and “examine his influence on key issues affecting all Americans and his battles with the American press.”

Cornell Hillel’s advisor, Rabbi Ari Weiss, was notified on Nov. 15 that Haberman would no longer be able to accomodate the scheduled date, as “her job requires her to travel with President Trump,” he previously told the Sun.

The event was rescheduled for this semester because Haberman’s availability last year coincided with the study week during final exam period in December.

According to her New York Times biography, before holding her current positions, Haberman worked at The New York Post, The New York Daily News and Politico. She joined The New York Times in 2015, where her work on the team that conducted the 2018 coverage of “Donald Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia” earned her a Pulitzer Prize.

Haberman was a finalist for the Mirror Awards for the 2014 profile “What Is Hillary Clinton Afraid Of?” which she co-wrote with reporter Glenn Thrush when the two were at Politico. According to the event page, Haberman also won the Aldo Beckman Award from the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Hillel invited the New York City native to campus because they felt that “Maggie … has a compelling Jewish story and she does significant and important work and would be able to provide insightful commentary about politics to the Cornell community,” Weiss said.

Earlier in 2018, Haberman was featured in a documentary about The New York Times titled The Fourth Estate. According to IMDb, the documentary, filmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, takes “a look at how The New York Times covered President Trump’s controversial first year in office.”

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11 in Statler Auditorium. The talk will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Free tickets are available from Feb. 27-March 1 and from March 4-8 at Willard Straight Hall.