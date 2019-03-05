A$AP Ferg to Perform at Cornell’s Barton Hall in March

Cornell Concert Commission announced Tuesday in an email to their members that A$AP Ferg will be performing at Barton Hall on March 24. He is the second act to be hosted by the Cornell Concert Commission this semester — the first being Electric Guest.

A$AP Ferg is best known for his hit songs “Plain Jane” and “Shabba.” He is also a prominent member of the A$AP Mob. He has previously collaborated A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj.

A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 peaked at six on Billboard 200. “Plain Jane” currently has over 338 million plays on Spotify. He was also the recipient of the 2013 BET Rookie of the Year award.

Previous Barton artists include Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti and Young Thug. A$AP Ferg’s appearance at Barton will mark the fourth year in a row that the Cornell Concert Commission has booked a hip-hop act for the spring ballot.

Peter Buonanno is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at pbuonanno@cornellsun.com.