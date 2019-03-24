A$AP to Take Over Cornell’s Barton Hall

“Ride with the mob / Alhamdulallah / Check in with me, and do ya job / Ferg is the name / Ben Baller did the chain / Tourneau for the watch / Presi plain Jane” . . . well we all know the rest.

Cornell Concert Commission announced Tuesday in an email to their members that A$AP Ferg will be performing at Barton Hall on March 24. He is the second act to be hosted by the Cornell Concert Commission this semester — the first being Electric Guest. They followed followed up this announcement Wednesday afternoon with a Facebook post revealing that A$AP Twelvyy would be opening for A$AP Ferg. A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ferg are both members of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob and have collaborated extensively, including on the Cozy Tapes series and on Twelvy’s debut album 12.

A$AP Ferg is best known for his hit songs “Plain Jane,” which has amassed over 338 million streams on Spotify since its release, and “Shabba.” He is a prominent member of the A$AP Mob and has previously collaborated A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj. He was also the recipient of the 2013 BET Rookie of the Year award.

Twelvyy released his debut album 12 in August of 2017 which features songs such as “Diamonds,” which features A$AP Rocky, “Hop Out,” which features fellow Barton Hall performer A$AP Ferg, and L.Y.B.B, which chronicles Twelvyy’s rise to fame.

In an interview with High Snobiety, Twelvvy spoke on how he was inspired by his experience growing up in the projects to create 12: “Around the age of 12-13, I moved to Castle Hill projects. Everything I experienced in the projects made me into the mastermind I am today. The one of a kind ways of the projects and streets shaped me into a beautiful product of my environment.”

Twelvyy also performed at Governor’s Ball 2018 where he performed tracks off of his debut effort. He released his new single “Child’s Play” back in January which currently sits at over 390,000 streams on Spotify.

Due to previous collaborations and their A$AP affiliation expect Twelvyy and Ferg to be more of a joint concert rather than a strictly adhered to opening and main act.

Previous Barton artists include Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti and Young Thug. A$AP Ferg’s appearance at Barton will mark the fourth year in a row that the Cornell Concert Commission has booked a hip-hop act for the spring ballot.

Tickets for the March 24 show go on sale Thursday morning at 9 a.m.. They can be purchased on the Cornell Concert Commission website. Expect tickets to be around $25.

