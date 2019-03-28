Cornell Class of 2023 Sees Increased Diversity Rate in Admitted Students, Higher Acceptance Rate

Cornell University’s acceptance rate increased for the first time in four years, as 5,183 students worldwide — 10.6 percent of all applicants — were alerted to their admission by Thursday at 7 p.m. Nearly 55 percent of this year’s admitted students are “students of color” — underrepresented minorities or Asian Americans — a new record for Cornell.

The University received 49,118 applications this admissions cycle — 2,210 fewer than last year’s — and accepted 105 fewer students this year, according to a University press release.

Cornell’s Class of 2023 acceptance rate, at 10.6 percent, is three-tenths of a percentage point higher than last year’s. Of admitted students, 1,395 students were accepted in the Early Decision round and were notified in December. 4,948 applicants have been waitlisted.

Of accepted students, 32 percent identify as underrepresented minorities, and 54.9 percent of admitted students are students of color, nearly a percentage point more than last year’s 54 percent.

Over half of the prospective students — 54.9 percent — are women, the press release states. Cornell also accepted 670 first-generation students, 30 fewer than last year’s 700.

Students of the Class of 2023 were accepted from all 50 states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and The U.S. Virgin Islands. International students were accepted from 95 countries around the world and constitute 8 percent of the admitted class.

“We have admitted an extraordinarily gifted and accomplished group of students for the Class of 2023,” Jason C. Locke, interim vice provost for enrollment, said in the press release.

Also admitted are 50 students who are invited to enroll in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Hotel Administration in January 2020 through the First Year Spring Admission program. Last year, 60 FYSA students were admitted into the arts college and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Regular-decision applicants to Ivy League universities received notice of admission on Thursday evening. Among the Ancient Eight, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University and Princeton University all yielded lower acceptance rates for the class of 2023 than Cornell, at 7.44 percent, 5.1 percent and 5.77, respectively. All three schools received fewer total applications than Cornell.

Prospective students will be able to test Cayuga’s waters through programs like Cornell Days and Diversity Hosting Days, both of which take place in Ithaca in mid-April. The University anticipates 1,800 students for Cornell Days and more than 500 for Diversity Hosting Days.

Admitted students around the world can participate in other events, according to the University, including at a reception in Mumbai, India.

Students have until May 1 to respond to offers of admission.

Sarah Skinner ’21 contributed research to this article.