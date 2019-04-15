Local Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Ithaca’s Route 13

Several vehicles were involved in a collision on Route 13, leaving one woman dead and others with minor injuries.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling north on Route 13 hit a vehicle while merging from the right lane into the fast lane. The merging car then crossed the median into oncoming traffic, striking another two vehicles head-on, reported the Ithaca Voice.

Kathleen Downes, 63, of Dryden was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center by a LifeNet helicopter following the crash, the Ithaca Voice reported, where she later died unexpectedly according to an obituary posted on the Bangs Funeral Home website.

The airport’s Crash, Fire and Rescue Team, Bangs Ambulance and the Lansing Fire Department were on the scene providing medical assistance.

There will be a celebration of Downes’ life at the Ithaca Children’s Garden on April 17 at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The posting also urges that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Ithaca Children’s Garden in her honor.

The Ithaca Children’s Garden is located at 1001 West Seneca Street, Suite 101.