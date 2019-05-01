Teat and Salvatore Headline 10 All-Ivy Selections for Men’s Lacrosse

Cornell men’s lacrosse, which will look to defend its Ivy League title in New York City this weekend, has already earned a pile of end-of-season hardware. Ten Cornellians were named to All-Ivy teams, the most Cornell has placed on All-Ivy squads since 1987.

Junior attack Jeff Teat, junior defenseman Brandon Salvatore and senior defenseman Ryan Bray were first-team selections. Teat and Salvatore were both unanimous selections.

Teat — also a unanimous first-team selection last season — leads Cornell in scoring and ranks 15th nationwide with 4.64 points per game. A Tewaaraton Trophy nominee, Teat needs just one goal to become the seventh player in Ivy League history to reach 100 goals and 100 assists in a career.

Senior attack Clarke Petterson, senior midfielder Jake McCulloch, senior defenseman Fleet Wallace and junior midfielder Connor Fletcher were all second-team selections

Sophomore attack John Piatelli, sophomore midfielder Jonathan Donville and freshman goaltender Chayse Ierlan earned honorable mention nods.

In his rookie season, Ierlan led the Ivy League in save percentage and ranked second overall in goals against average. Ierlan has made double-digit saves in every game in which he faced at least 10 shots.

Cornell’s 10 placements among the 36 honorees was second-most to Penn’s 11. Yale, Cornell’s upcoming playoff opponent, has seven All-Ivy athletes, including star faceoff man and Ivy player of the year — and Cornell’s goaltender’s brother — TD Ierlan.

Cornell’s honoree-filled No. 3-seed roster takes on second-seeded Yale in the Ivy League semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Columbia’s Robert K. Kraft Field in New York City.