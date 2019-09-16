This Week in Arts | Sept. 16 — Sept. 21

Slaughter Beach, Dog is bringing their eclectic folk rock to the Haunt this Wednesday, Sept. 18, accompanied by opener Cave People.

Slaughter Beach, Dog’s newest album Safe and Also No Fear is the first full project that incorporates a full band rather than just being a songwriting side project by lead singer Jake Ewald. This album also marks a monumental shift in sound from Slaughter Beach, Dog’s former indie-emo-pop soundscape.

Lead singer Jake Ewald and bassist Ian Farmer have collaborated in the past through their former band, Modern Baseball. Although this band launched their careers, Slaughter Beach, Dog is stylistically miles away, incorporating darker, existential concepts rather than the collegiate musings that dominated Modern Baseball’s discography. If you miss Modern Baseball, Slaughter Beach, Dog may not be a perfect substitute, but it’s absolutely the next best alternative.

If you’re looking for a band with beautiful, clever lyrics, look no further than Slaughter Beach, Dog. Tracks such as “Your Cat” and “Acolyte” are witty yet durable enough to both make you laugh and get chills from the emotions they solicit.

Slaughter Beach, Dog is sure to be in for a good live performance, as songs such as “Black Oak” and “One Day” are intricate, well-crafted grooves seemingly built for concerts. Additionally, Ewald is known for his lovable personality, which will be on display in an intimate venue like the Haunt.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7. Tickets are available online through Ticketfly, and people under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Other Bands in Town This Week

Built to Spill is playing to sold-out crowd at The Haunt tonight. If you can still find some tickets, you would be stupid not to go. This late ’90s band has a chemistry unlike any other, expect an extremely lively crowd down by the water tonight.

Lettuce will be performing at The State Theatre of Ithaca on Wednesday, Sept. 18 with special guest Butcher Brown. Lettuce is a self-described art-rock band that takes on a spectrum of genres including hip hop, funk, jazz, soul and avante-garde. The band is a six-person effort and was originally formed by alumni from the Berklee College of Music. Be sure to grab your tickets now at the DSP Shows website.

Last but not least, Upstate will be taking the stage at The Haunt on Sept. 21st. DSP describes the band on their website: “It’s an identity that’s undergone a radical evolution in the last few years … Those changes have culminated in the band’s dazzling new album, a collection that showcases … [an] adventurous blend of folk, R&B, jazz, gospel and rock and roll.”

Daniel Moran is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. He currently serves as the assistant arts and entertainment editor on The Sun’s editorial board. He can be reached at arts@cornellsun.com.