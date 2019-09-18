Men’s Soccer Falls in Overtime Thriller Against Syracuse

Cornell battled with ACC powerhouse Syracuse in a goal-packed first half on Tuesday, but could not pull away in overtime.

The past two meetings between the upstate rivals have gone both ways, with Syracuse picking up a 2-0 win last season and Cornell clinching a 1-0 overtime win in 2017.

After taking an early lead in its home opener, the Red looked to replicate an aggressive start against the Orange.

Two minutes into the game, Cornell’s offensive pressure paid off. Bending a cross from out wide, junior midfielder Harry Fuller was able to find the left boot of senior forward George Pedlow, who calmly slid the ball into the back of the net.

Fuller and Pedlow have combined for the bulk of Cornell’s attacking sequences so far in the 2019 season.

But Syracuse wasted no time in rallying back from the deficit. Just over a minute after conceding the game’s first goal, the Orange scored directly off a long-range free-kick to level the game.

Free kicks were abundant throughout the half, as both teams got chippy and combined for 21 fouls and three yellow cards.

In the 19th minute, another free kick allowed Cornell’s Fuller to continue his masterclass. The star midfielder fired a dangerous cross into the box that confused the Syracuse defense and goalkeeper. Senior defender Ryan Bayne then capitalized on a loose ball and poked it into the net for his second career goal.

Cornell’s offense slowed down after scoring two early goals. With 10 minutes left in the first half, an over-the-top ball allowed Syracuse to level the score.

The second half was quiet. Sophomore forward Emeka Eneli had two open opportunities in front of the goal but was unable to put his shots on target.

Cornell looked to seal the deal as the game headed to overtime: With four minutes left in overtime, the British connection between Fuller and Pedlow almost produced a grand finale. Fuller’s curving ball from out wide found Pedlow, whose shot went just wide of the goal.

A controversial throw-in ruling gave Syracuse a late chance on the counterattack. Freshman Noah Singlemann beat the Cornell defense and fired a shot into the bottom corner, for the game-winning goal and 3-2 win.

The Red is on the road again to face Canisius on Saturday.