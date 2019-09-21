Body Found in Six Mile Creek, Police Say

A body was found in the Six Mile Creek late Saturday afternoon, the Ithaca Police Department said in a press release the same night.

According to the release, the body belonged to a woman in her late twenties to early thirties, and had been in the water for only a few hours. The body, which was floating in the creek behind the railroad bridge off of Fulton Street, was found by kayakers paddling down the waterway.

The circumstances surrounding her death are still not known, and a police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge regarding the body should contact the IPD at 607-272-9973.