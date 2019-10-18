Morgan ’19 Signs NBA Contract With Toronto Raptors

Cornell men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer is one step closer to realizing his dream of playing in the NBA.

Matt Morgan ’19 signed a contract with the defending champion Toronto Raptors, the team announced on Thursday.

Morgan went undrafted in June’s NBA Draft but accepted an invitation to play on the Raptors’ Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he averaged 4.3 points in 13.8 minutes in four appearances

The Raptors’ signing of Morgan brings their roster to the maximum 20 players allowed. The team will have to cut its roster down to 15 before Oct. 20 for the start of the regular season. Morgan is likely to play for Raptors 905, the Raptors’ G League team.