Photo Gallery: No. 5 Women’s Hockey Cruises to Victory in Season Opener

Robert Morris skated into Lynah Rink on Friday having already played six games, and touting a top-10 national ranking.
None of that seemed to matter to No. 5 Cornell women’s hockey in its first game of the 2019-20 season, as the Red dominated the Colonials, 6-0, in the first game of the teams’ weekend series.
Junior forward Finley Frechette at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The women’s hockey team lines up before the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The women’s hockey team enters the rink before the second period at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Gillis Frechette at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior forward Grace Graham at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The women’s hockey team surrounds senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais after her goal puts the Red up 4-0 in the third period at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Maddie Mills beams after scoring her second goal of the game, putting the Red up 5-0 in the third period at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Maddie Mills, center, celebrates with senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais, right, after scoring a goal to put the Red up 2-0 in the second period at the game against Robert Morris at Lynah Rink on October 25th, 2019. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais and sophomore forward Gillis Frechette each had four-point nights. Junior forward Maddie Mills — the team’s leading scorer last season — scored two goals and was one of five goal-scorers.
Junior Lindsay Browning made 19 saves to earn the shutout, and the Cornell penalty kill was a perfect 7-for-7.
Check back after Saturday’s game for a full recap of the weekend series.
