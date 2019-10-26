Photo Gallery: No. 5 Women’s Hockey Cruises to Victory in Season Opener

Robert Morris skated into Lynah Rink on Friday having already played six games, and touting a top-10 national ranking.

None of that seemed to matter to No. 5 Cornell women’s hockey in its first game of the 2019-20 season, as the Red dominated the Colonials, 6-0, in the first game of the teams’ weekend series.



Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor permalink

Senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais and sophomore forward Gillis Frechette each had four-point nights. Junior forward Maddie Mills — the team’s leading scorer last season — scored two goals and was one of five goal-scorers.

Junior Lindsay Browning made 19 saves to earn the shutout, and the Cornell penalty kill was a perfect 7-for-7.

