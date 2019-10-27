Women’s Soccer’s Losing Skid Extends to Seven Games With Loss to Brown

On senior day, Cornell’s women’s soccer team closed out a session of home games by hosting Brown.

Seniors Chrissy Mayer, Abby Adams, Kennedy Yearby, Karli Berry, Juliana Comer and Kaili Gregory were all honored before the match, but unfortunately, that was the only thing worth celebrating on Berman Field. Cornell suffered its seventh straight loss in a 2-0 loss to Brown.

The Red (4-8-1, 0-5-0 Ivy League) played a strong defensive first half, but Brown (12-1-1, 5-0-0) was still able to get on the board in the second minute of the game. Junior back Sydney Cummings sent a long pass to freshman forward Brittany Raphino, whose shot on goal sailed past Cornell senior goalie Chrissy Mayer.

Brown doubled its lead after one hour of play when Raphino notched her second score of the day by converting a penalty kick. Ava Seelenfreund set up the penalty kick by drawing a foul in the box.

Cornell faced a tough match up with Brown, which has dominated its competition up to this point. Still, the Red put forth a valiant effort against a top-tier Ivy League team. Statistically, Brown out-shot Cornell, 15-10, overall and 4-3 in shots on goal. Brown also had an 11-9 advantage in corner kicks.

Freshman Liza Mariner and sophomore Evanthia Spyredes paced the Red with three shots apiece, and they were followed by senior Juliana Comer, who launched two.

Mayer made her sixth start of the season and had two saves in goal. She later split time as freshman Nicole Shulman alternated with Mayer and made one save in the second half.

Next up for the Red is its penultimate game, which will take place at Princeton at 1 p.m. Saturday.