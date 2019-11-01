Cornell Democrats Sell Blonde-Haired ‘Trumpkins’ to Raise Funds for Gun Control

In the days leading up to Halloween, visitors to Willard Straight Hall’s lobby may have noticed pumpkins for sale that looked, well, familiar: Radiant orange, and topped with a distinctive blonde hair combover, the miniature pumpkins bore a resemblance to President Donald Trump.

Held on Wednesday and Thursday, the Cornell Democrats hosted its second annual “Trumpkins” fundraiser — where the group sold a variety of holiday gifts mimicking the current President’s likeness.

Patrons could select from larger, DIY pumpkins, accompanied by decorating materials, for $4, or smaller, already-made “Trumpkins” (filled with Halloween trinkets) for $2. The table also offered candy and Cornell Democrats stickers for those that stopped by.

According to Jaia Clingham-David ’20, president of the Cornell Democrats, all of the Trumpkins sold out at last year’s event, and this year the group predicted the same despite having one less day to sell.

“The goal was something playful and festive, and an interesting way to raise money,” Clingham-David said.

All proceeds from the event will go to Everytown For Gun Safety, a national organization that advocates for gun control.

Alex Adamek ’20, social chair of Cornell Democrats, said in a statement to The Sun that Everytown was chosen as this year’s beneficiary because the organization “is empowering lawmakers and spurring Americans nationwide into fighting for common sense gun control that saves lives.”

Despite the event having political overtones, Clingham-David said the sale was meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek, and reported that there so far had been no backlash from Trump supporters on campus.

“Most of the responses have been pretty positive … people just want to come up and take photos with them,” she said. “They think it’s so cute.”