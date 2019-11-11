Women’s and Men’s Polo Dominate In-League Contests

Men’s and women’s polo each swept Ivy rivals over the weekend, both home and away. The teams kicked the weekend off by hosting Yale before traveling to down Harvard at the Crimson’s home arena.

The men’s team showcased strong performances, beating Yale and Harvard with commanding final scores of 22-9 and 20-2, respectively — improving their overall record to 6-2. The Red, after besting Yale 21-5 and Harvard 38-2 last year, further asserted its primacy in the Ancient Eight.

The men’s team looked to continue playing well after a pivotal 18-15 comeback victory against Gardnertown Polo on Nov. 1. That win got the team back on track following two tough losses at the 2019 Virginia Polo Invitational the weekend before.

The women’s team similarly dominated its opponents and turned in lopsided scores, beating Yale 21-2 and Harvard 13-1 to improve its record to 6-3. The women, too, annihilated these two foes last year.

“Overall, I believe our team performed very well this weekend,” senior caption Shariah Harris said. “It gave us an opportunity to iron out some plays and make more fluid transitions, while also continuing to build on our team communication.”

Both teams now sport three-game winning streaks that they hope to extend when they face off against the University of Connecticut and Roger Williams next weekend.

Looking even further ahead, Harris noted that the team aims to do well at the Bill Field Invitational on Nov. 21. The tournament takes place at Cornell’s own Oxley Equestrian Center.

“Our main goal is to prepare as best as we can for our Bill Field tournament that begins next week,” said Harris. “We are focusing on the small things, like building onto our individual skills and … [continuing] to build on team communication and cohesion so that we are able to make smarter plays and refine our transitions.”

The Red will host Connecticut at the Oxley Equestrian Center, with the men’s team squaring off on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and the women’s team the next day at 7 p.m. Both teams will then travel to Portsmouth, R.I., to face Roger Williams. The men’s team will play on Nov. 16 and the women’s team will play on the 17th.