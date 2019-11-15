Andrea Berloff ’95 To Debut New Film ‘The Kitchen’ At Cornell Cinema

Andrea Berloff ’95 will be showing her new film The Kitchen tonight at Cornell Cinema. The Kitchen is Berloff’s directorial debut, starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. Set in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen district in the late 1970s, the film depicts the lives of three mob wives who take over the mafia as their husbands are sent to prison following an FBI sting. The Kitchen is an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle.

Berloff also co-wrote 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, which earned Berloff her first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Berloff achieved her first screenplay credit with World Trade Center in 2006 and has since been credited on films such as Sleepless and Blood Father.

The Kitchen is part of Cornell Cinema’s “Cornell Alums Make Movies” series, which includes films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, The Proposal, For All Mankind and There Will Be Blood. The event is co-sponsored by the Department of Performing and Media Arts.

The Kitchen will show at Cornell Cinema on Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, and via Cornell Cinema’s All Access Pass, which you can read more about here.

Daniel Moran is a junior in the College of Human Ecology. He currently serves as the assistant arts and entertainment editor on The Sun’s editorial board. He can be reached at dmoran@cornellsun.com.