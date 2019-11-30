Men’s Basketball’s Skid Continues With Defeat to Navy

Cornell men’s basketball suffered its sixth consecutive non-conference defeat against Navy Tuesday night in Annapolis. The Midshipmen defeated the Red, 72-61.

Cornell trailed for nearly the entire contest, and Navy was able to dominate the Red from wire-to-wire. The home team led by as much as 20 points, and Cornell continued to struggle from beyond the arc, an area the team relies on to win games.

Cornell shot 31.8% from 3-point range, including missing 10 threes in the first half.

Junior forward Jimmy Boeheim put up his second consecutive double-double with an 18-point and 11-rebound performance. This performance comes on the heels of a career-high 17 rebounds in the team’s last contest at Coppin State.

He was aided by the scoring of junior guard Terrance McBride, who ended with 12 points on 56% shooting from the field.

In an attempt to change things up for a team that has been struggling lately, head coach Brian Earl inserted freshman forward Jordan Jones into the starting lineup in place of senior forward Thurston McCarty. Jones scored seven points in 20 minutes of action, while McCarty only played five minutes and did not accrue any stats.

Another major alteration to the rotation was the increase in playing time for freshman guard Greg Dolan. Prior to this game, Dolan had played sparingly, but against the Midshipmen, he saw 15 minutes of action off the bench and contributed eight points and three rebounds.

Senior forward Josh Warren — a player that Cornell has depended on this year — was held scoreless.

The Midshipmen were carried by the guard duo of John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis. Both players finished the night with 24 points on very efficient shooting.

The pair was helped tremendously by sophomore guard Greg Summers’ 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Although Navy did not shoot well from the 3-point line or the free throw line, they shot nearly 50% from the field in the game.

Cornell will continue to search for its second win of the season after Thanksgiving when it hosts Towson on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Last season, the Red defeated the Tigers 86-74 on the road behind 38 points from Matt Morgan.