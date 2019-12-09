Women’s Polo Claims Victory While Men’s Polo Falls to Central New York Polo Club

A scheduling conflict created by Harvard students protesting their university’s investment in fossil fuels forced Cornell polo to play the Central New York Polo Club at home instead of in Cambridge, Mass. against its Ancient Eight foe over the weekend.

Women’s polo found success, downing the club, 15-12.

The men’s team, however, was not as fortunate in its Saturday match, losing to the Polo Club 11-21.

These games bring the women’s record up to 10-4 and the men’s record to 8-4. The women have won 7 of their last 8 games; the victory marked a return to form after the Red fell to Virginia on Nov. 24.

The Central New York Polo Club draws members from a 75-mile radius, with half of its members being high school and college students and the rest of the team comprised of non-students.

Senior Anna Ullmann and sophomore Rachel Booth, who both also competed with the varsity team last year, helped lead their team to victory in their match last weekend.

Cornell polo is now done for the semester, and will be back in action in January. The women’s program will face off against the University of Massachusetts on January 25. The men’s program resumes a bit later, and will be playing Yale on January 31.