The Sun’s Top 15 Sports Pages of 2019

In case any of you have been wondering why my name has been relatively absent from paper for the past couple of weeks (and by the way if you actually have, that’s embarrassing and you should begin to rethink your life a little) it is because I sacrificed fulfilling many of my beloved duties at The Sun in order to prepare for the Law School Admission Test (a.k.a. The LSAT). Now that may not seem like a big deal to some of you, but I think I speak for many future law students (and for that matter future medical students like Scott Zuckerman and Michael “Texas Belt Buckle” Schechter) in saying that I would rather take a Tyson punch to the kidney than go through that experience again.