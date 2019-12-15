3 hours ago The Sun’s Top 15 Sports Pages of 2019
2019 included a trip to the Frozen Four, a second straight national championship for Yianni Diakomihalis and a whole lot more. Here’s a look at our 15 favorite Sun sports pages from the past calendar year:
February 11: Men’s hockey beats North Country foes
March 4: Women’s hockey beats RPI in ECAC playoffs
March 11: After beating Princeton in double-overtime thriller, women’s hockey loses ECAC championship game
March 18: Women’s hockey reaches Frozen Four
March 25: Men’s hockey loses heartbreaker at Lake Placid; women’s hockey falls in Frozen Four
March 26: Yianni Diakomihalis wins national championship
April 29: Men’s lacrosse takes down Princeton, 14-13, to earn Ivy Tournament bid.
May 6: Men’s lacrosse misses out on NCAA Tournament bid
May 7: The Sun’s top 25 senior athletes
September 9: Field hockey beats nationally-ranked Syracuse
November 4: Hockey teams get off to hot starts
November 18: Football upsets Dartmouth
December 2: Men’s Hockey Beats B.U. at Madison Square Garden
December 12: Decade in Review
December 12: Decade in Review
We are an independent, student newspaper. Help keep us reporting with a tax-deductible donation to the Cornell Sun Alumni Association, a non-profit dedicated to aiding The Sun.