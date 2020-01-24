Prof. Anthony Burrow, human development, and Prof. Julia Felippe Ph.D. ’02, veterinary medicine, have been named provost’s fellows for public engagement to contribute to the University’s community-engaged learning initiative.

The fellowship — run by the Office of the Engagement Initiatives and the vice provost for engagement and land-grant affairs — plays a crucial role in supporting campus-wide public engagement, according to their website.

They will help to create and execute methods to improve Cornell’s student participation in community-engaged activities — and to reach their goal of 100 percent student engagement by 2025.

“To have been selected to serve in this way is an honor,” Burrow told The Sun. “The chance to deepen our collective sense that we can extend and translate academic learning in order to more meaningfully engage with the public is ultimately why I love my job.”

Burrow has previously led both the Purpose and Identity Processes Lab and the Program for Research on Youth Development and Engagement, in the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research.

Working with the Office of Engagement Initiatives, fellowship applicants had to discuss leadership with through in depth conversations.

“[The conversations] provided important context about the position, and started to delineate the desired mission and intentionality they have for the eventual work,” Burrow said.

As a recipient of Cornell’s Engaged Scholar Prize and the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, Burrow “has dedicated his work to helping students make a difference in the world around them,” said Katherine McComas Ph.D. ’00, vice provost for engagement and land-grant affairs, The Chronicle reported.

Felippe had previously been a part of both the faculty advisory council on community engagement and the provost’s working group on public and global activities. She has also been a part of the Equine Immunology Lab which studies the immune system of horses, focusing specifically on immunodeficiencies and how foals develop.

Burrow and Felippe will hold this position for three years and during this period, they will help expand and support the collaboration among colleges, schools, and other Cornell programs.