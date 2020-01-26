THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | January 26th, 2020

Owner Gregar Brous sits in front of the demolition plan for the new Collegetown Bagels location at Sheldon Court on Sunday. The current location on College Avenue will be demolished in June. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Papers cover the windows of Miyake on Tuesday. The restaurant is closing after 17 years and will be replaced by Masita, a new Pan-Asian restaurant, this February. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Construction on a water main break on Jessup Road continues on Tuesday night. The break forced the closure of parts of Jessup Road, rerouting TCAT routes with stops through Jessup at Pleasant Grove. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Vice president for student and campus life Ryan Lombardi speaks at the Student Assembly meeting on Thursday. Lombardi and President Martha E. Pollack fielded concerns from members over the recent changes in Greek event regulations — among which include stricter caps on event attendance, restricting events to four days a week and requiring outside caterers to serve alcohol. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Cam Donaldson scores to tie the game 2-2 in the second period at the men’s hockey game against Dartmouth on Friday. Despite falling behind twice, the Red managed to pull away with a 3-2 win. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Theresa Grace Mbanefo celebrates after the buzzer at the women’s basketball game against Columbia on Saturday. The Red won in overtime, 80-77. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior forward Josh Warren puts up a shot at the men’s basketball game against Columbia on Saturday. The Red claimed a 62-50 victory over the Lions. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Tristan Mullin advances the puck against Harvard on Saturday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
The team celebrates after a goal from sophomore forward Michael Regush in the final minutes ties the game 1-1. The Red settled for a tie with Harvard after a scoreless overtime. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Owner Gregar Brous sits in front of the demolition plan for the new Collegetown Bagels location at Sheldon Court on Sunday. The current location on College Avenue will be demolished in June. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Papers cover the windows of Miyake on Tuesday. The restaurant is closing after 17 years and will be replaced by Masita, a new Pan-Asian restaurant, this February. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Construction on a water main break on Jessup Road continues on Tuesday night. The break forced the closure of parts of Jessup Road, rerouting TCAT routes with stops through Jessup at Pleasant Grove. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Vice president for student and campus life Ryan Lombardi speaks at the Student Assembly meeting on Thursday. Lombardi and President Martha E. Pollack fielded concerns from members over the recent changes in Greek event regulations — among which include stricter caps on event attendance, restricting events to four days a week and requiring outside caterers to serve alcohol. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Cam Donaldson scores to tie the game 2-2 in the second period at the men’s hockey game against Dartmouth on Friday. Despite falling behind twice, the Red managed to pull away with a 3-2 win. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Theresa Grace Mbanefo celebrates after the buzzer at the women’s basketball game against Columbia on Saturday. The Red won in overtime, 80-77. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior forward Josh Warren puts up a shot at the men’s basketball game against Columbia on Saturday. The Red claimed a 62-50 victory over the Lions. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Tristan Mullin advances the puck against Harvard on Saturday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
The team celebrates after a goal from sophomore forward Michael Regush in the final minutes ties the game 1-1. The Red settled for a tie with Harvard after a scoreless overtime. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)