Cornell Cancels Classes Following Barrage of Snow

This story has been updated.

Cornell canceled classes at the Ithaca campus as of 10:00 a.m. Friday morning, but the University remains open with operating status under review.

The University asked staff and students not to travel, leaving questions unanswered about who should make the trek to campus. This is the second snow day of the academic year, with the first right after Thanksgiving break.

Ithaca College, Tompkins County Community College and the Ithaca County School District had canceled classes and told students to stay home, but Cornellians were still trudging up the slope to make it to classes and work for early morning classes.

As of 8:42 am, Tompkins County Area Transit had suspended services, leaving students and staff scrambling to find ways to get to central campus before classes were canceled.

The roads haven’t been plowed, and facilities will have a hard time keeping up as snow continues to fall, according to Jack Sillin ’22, a member of Cornell’s American Meteorological Society.

Sillin reported that six inches of snow have already fallen, and snow will continue to fall at a rate of about three inches per hour, leaving conditions treacherous.

The Town of Ithaca has also closed, with the University is still open.