No. 1 Women’s Hockey’s ECAC Title Drought Continues With Overtime Loss to No. 6 Princeton

This post will be updated.

After scoring two goals in the first three minutes against Princeton, No. 1 Cornell women’s hockey looked like it was well on its way to locking up its first ECAC title since 2014.

But the bout did not prove easy for the Red. Princeton responded with two goals of its own in the second period and notched the finishing blow in overtime to deal Cornell its first loss at Lynah Rink all season.

The Red wasted no time in striking first as it came out of the gates firing. Just 1:26 into the game, senior forward and captain Kristin O’Neill beat Princeton netminder Stephanie Neatby for the team’s opening tally.

Less than a minute and a half later, sophomore forward Gillis Frechette got in on the action as she hit twine to double the Red’s lead to 2-0.

Another big moment followed shortly after. Princeton received a power-play chance after the first penalty of the afternoon was assessed against junior defenseman Kendra Nealey for hooking.

Soon after the seconds began ticking, Cornell found itself down another icer as senior defenseman and captain Micah Zandee-Hart was sent to the penalty box for body-checking. In order to preserve its 2-0 lead, the Red had to survive 1:37 of 5-on-3 hockey.

Despite being down two skaters, the Red pulled through, only allowing the Tigers to tally a single shot on goal during both penalties.

Cornell then had an opportunity on the power play following a high stick infraction on Princeton’s Shannon Griffin. The Red failed to convert on the chance, and its lead stood at 2-0.

While the Red dominated puck possession for the first half of the frame, Princeton’s offense began to regather during the back half of the period as it placed consistent shots. Junior goaltender Lindsay Browning was there to stop them all, and Cornell entered the first intermission with its two-goal lead still intact.

Princeton found its groove early in the second frame. The Tigers’ momentum from the opening period manifested in a goal by Sarah Fillier under four minutes into the period, cutting Cornell’s lead in half.

The Red received an opportunity to get that goal back in the form of a power play. Annie Kuehl was penalized for slashing, but Cornell squandered its chance when senior forward Amy Curlew made a trip to the penalty box for body-checking.

Curlew’s infraction came midway through the original penalty, meaning the Red needed to hold Princeton at bay for a minute. Cornell succeeded, and the Red began its search for a larger lead.

That search yielded no score, however, as Neatby proved steady in net, and Princeton took the pressure off its defense by peppering Browning with shots. Still, neither side could find the back of the net for the majority of the middle frame.

Near the end of the period, the Red ripped off numerous shots, outshooting Princeton, 7-1, over a five-minute stretch. Cornell’s scoring drought, which dated back to the 2:49 mark in the first period, persisted.

Princeton was gifted a prime look when Maggie Connors skated alone behind Cornell’s blue line. With only Browning to beat, Connors attempted to sneak the puck past Browning’s left side, but the junior covered it up, making a huge save.

Unfortunately for the Red, its lead soon disappeared. After senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais blocked Carly Bullock’s shot, Bullock corraled the rebound and put it past Browning to knot the game at two apiece.

The Red and the Tigers entered the final frame tied at two, and Princeton went on the power play early in the period, looking to break the deadlock.

Once again, Cornell killed off the penalty, improving to 4-for-4 on the kill. But minutes later, the Red whiffed on a power play of its own, preserving the deadlock with only five minutes left in the contest.

Neither team broke the deadlock, sending the contest into overtime. Just 58 seconds into the overtime period, Princeton’s Mariah Keopple launched a shot that deflected off a skater and behind Browning into the net, extending the Red’s ECAC title drought to six years.

Cornell will await its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced Sunday at 9 p.m.