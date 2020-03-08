Top Seed Women’s Hockey To Face Mercyhurst in NCAA Tournament

This post will be updated.

No. 1 Cornell women’s hockey will host Mercyhurst in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals next weekend.

The bracket, released Sunday night, has the Red as the No. 1 seed after a regular season that saw the team go undefeated in ECAC play and ascend to the No. 1 spot in the national rankings before a league championship game loss to Princeton.

The winner of the quarterfinal matchup, set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Lynah Rink, will advance to the national semifinals in Boston to face the winner of the Minnesota-Ohio State game.

Cornell earns the top spot in the field despite Sunday’s loss to the Tigers after a regular season that saw it post a 26-1-3 record and an unblemished mark in league play.

The Red and Lakers faced off in a two-game series in Ithaca in early January. Cornell swept Mercyhurst, picking up a 6-2 win followed by a 2-1 overtime triumph.

On paper, Mercyhurst is the weakest team in the eight-team field: Winners of the CHA, the Lakers are the 12th-best team in the PairWise Rankings.

Princeton will travel to Boston to face No. 3 seed Northeastern. Clarkson joins its ECAC rivals, and will face No. 2 seed Wisconsin.

Here is a look at the full bracket: