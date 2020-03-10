Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments, Implements ‘Highly-Restrictive’ Spectator Limitations

This post will be updated.

The Ivy League announced it was cancelling its women’s and men’s basketball tournaments and implementing “highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events,” due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Cornell women’s hockey is scheduled to host Mercyhurst in an NCAA Tournament game on Saturday afternoon, and the men’s team is hosting a best-of-three series against Princeton in this weekend’s ECAC playoffs.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Cornell hasn’t made any announcements regarding its plans for this weekend’s games.