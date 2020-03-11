Cornell Not Alone in Class Cancellations: Tracking COVID-19 Reactions Across the Ivy League

With its Tuesday announcement of in-person class cancellations and closed classrooms after spring break, Cornell joined four other Ivy League schools and a wave of colleges nationwide.

Of the Ancient Eight, Cornell, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton and Yale plan to move classes exclusively online this month, as of Tuesday night. The University of Pennsylvania announced that its plans are still undecided as it waits for developments. Brown and Dartmouth have not yet announced course changes.

As decision day for the Ivies nears, all eight schools canceled all admitted students programming and campus events with 100 or more attendees, although some schools are using a smaller maximum. The universities have also suspended upcoming sponsored travel to international destinations.

Brown University

While three students are currently being tested for the virus and are in isolation pending the outcome of their test results, there have not been any presumptive or confirmed cases on Brown’s campus as of Tuesday night. The entire state of Rhode Island has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Beyond the common responses of the rest of the Ivy League, Brown has not made any further announcements.

Columbia University

Columbia suspended classes on Monday and Tuesday after a “member of the campus community” was quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. The university has since resumed classes, though only virtually, and plans to continue this system through at least March 27.

No Columbia student, faculty or staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the university has “strongly discourage[d] nonessential events of more than 25 people.”

Dartmouth College

Dartmouth has not made an announcement, saying that there are currently no identified cases of COVID-19 in the Dartmouth community as of Tuesday afternoon.

Less than a week ago, an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, less than three miles away from campus, showed possible symptoms. Instead of quarantining himself, he went to a “mixer at a crowded music venue.” Three days later, he was confirmed as the state’s first coronavirus case.

Harvard University

Harvard hopes to completely transition to virtual instruction by March 23, the end of their spring recess, asking students not to return to campus afterward. Events with more than 25 people — like Columbia’s — are strongly discouraged.

University of Pennsylvania

While Penn has not yet made an official announcement about classes beyond event cancellations, it is “working with deans and faculty members to prepare for the likelihood of some (or possibly all) remote and virtual instruction after Spring Break.” Pennsylvania has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which are in the Philadelphia area.

However, like many of its peers, the university has prohibited “all future university-related travel, both domestic and international.”

Princeton University

Princeton plans — like Cornell and Harvard — to move to entirely virtual instruction for the remainder of the spring semester, it announced Monday morning. It hopes to complete the transition from in-person classes by March 23, following its spring break. Princeton’s president explained that the announcement was an attempt to act before the school began to see cases on campus, and that they wanted to allow students the option to stay home after the break.

Yale University

Yale is the fourth Ivy to go online and ask students to leave campus. The university requested that students remain at home following their spring recess, which began on Monday. For students who didn’t return home for the break, it gave a deadline of March 15 for them to leave campus. The university plans to reassess its plans by April 5.

Other notable university closures — temporary or long-term cancellations of in-person classes — include: