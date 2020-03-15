THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 15, 2020

Senior forward Kristin O’Neill sprints with the puck at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on Sunday in Lynah Rink. The women’s hockey game ended in a 3-2 overtime loss for Cornell. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Maddie Mills fights for the puck at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on Sunday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The women’s hockey team celebrates after a goal from sophomore forward Gillis Frechette, putting the Red up 2-0 at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on Sunday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
On Monday, temperatures reached nearly 60 degrees, and students relaxed in hammocks and studied on the Arts Quad. (Ben Parker/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Thursday, Student Assembly gathered in Willard Straight Hall to discuss fossil fuel divestment and Student Assembly elections, among other topics. Student Assembly persisted with its weekly meeting, despite President Pollack’s urge for students to limit large social gatherings. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Many of the seats in Duffield Hall, which are typically contested, remain empty on Friday amid the growing threat of COVID-19 on campus. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Students wear masks while reading President Pollack’s latest update on the fate of the semester and in-person classes on Friday. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Friday when students learned that the University would suspend classes until after spring break, Cornellians enjoyed the warm weather, despite the pressing news. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students hung out on Libe Slope on Friday, soaking in the warm weather after receiving President Pollack’s announcement about the latest status of COVID-19 and in-person classes on campus. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Libe Slope glows in the Friday-evening light. Despite the pressing public-health crisis, the sun continued to shine on West Campus. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Students load their cars at the parking lot behind Ujamaa Residential College on Saturday. North Campus filled with cars and parents following President Pollack’s announcement that classes will be suspended until April 6 because of COVID-19. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Lines of the alma mater, “Far Above Cayuga’s Waters,” cover the steps by Balch Hall today in chalk. Freshman ran around North Campus preparing to leave Cornell for the semester. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior forward Kristin O’Neill sprints with the puck at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on Sunday in Lynah Rink. The women’s hockey game ended in a 3-2 overtime loss for Cornell. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Maddie Mills fights for the puck at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on Sunday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The women’s hockey team celebrates after a goal from sophomore forward Gillis Frechette, putting the Red up 2-0 at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on Sunday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
On Monday, temperatures reached nearly 60 degrees, and students relaxed in hammocks and studied on the Arts Quad. (Ben Parker/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Thursday, Student Assembly gathered in Willard Straight Hall to discuss fossil fuel divestment and Student Assembly elections, among other topics. Student Assembly persisted with its weekly meeting, despite President Pollack’s urge for students to limit large social gatherings. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Friday when students learned that the University would suspend classes until after spring break, Cornellians enjoyed the warm weather, despite the pressing news. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students wear masks while reading President Pollack’s latest update on the fate of the semester and in-person classes on Friday. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Many of the seats in Duffield Hall, which are typically contested, remain empty on Friday amid the growing threat of COVID-19 on campus. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Libe Slope glows in the Friday-evening light. Despite the pressing public-health crisis, the sun continued to shine on West Campus. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Students hung out on Libe Slope on Friday, soaking in the warm weather after receiving President Pollack’s announcement about the latest status of COVID-19 and in-person classes on campus. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Students load their cars at the parking lot behind Ujamaa Residential College on Saturday. North Campus filled with cars and parents following President Pollack’s announcement that classes will be suspended until April 6 because of COVID-19. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Lines of the alma mater, “Far Above Cayuga’s Waters,” cover the steps by Balch Hall today in chalk. Freshman ran around North Campus preparing to leave Cornell for the semester. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)