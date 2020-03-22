THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 22, 2020

The Touchdown statue by Teagle Hall sports an N95 respirator on Monday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Schoellkopf Field stood empty on Tuesday. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, on March 11 the Ivy League canceled all spring athletic events. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Members of alpha Kappa Delta Phi sorority posed for photos at Anabel Taylor Hall while another group waits for their picture opportunity on Wednesday. Many seniors took advantage of the two-week class suspension to take graduation photos on campus. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Collegetown Bagels in the College Avenue location lacked customers and furniture on Friday. After New York suspended restaurant dine-in operations on March 16, Ithaca food establishments removed their tables and chairs to prevent customers from staying for a meal. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
A lone student walks along the top of Libe Slope on Friday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Kelly Song ’20, left, and Nick Diaco ’21 read in a hammock on the Arts Quad on Friday, as McGraw Tower poked up behind them. After scattered thunderstorms in the morning, temperatures peaked in the 60s in the afternoon, the nice weather inviting students to lounge outside. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
A student reads a book at the top of Libe Slope on Friday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Carriage House Cafe, a Collegetown brunch staple, lacked diners on Saturday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) suspended dine-in restaurant operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Ithaca Tompkins International Airport stood devoid of travelers on Saturday. After Cornell encouraged students to return home as soon as they could in a March 13 email, Cornellians and students from neighboring schools passed through the airport over the last few weeks. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor
