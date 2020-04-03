Trillium is crowned Dining’s March Madness 2020 champion

Trillium has officially won the Dining Department’s March Madness Matchup of 2020! As the first seed, Trillium’s victory proves its ability to win over students from all over campus. In a strong second place finish comes Café Jennie.

As one of the dark horses of the competition, Café Jennie most certainly went far above our expectations. Café Jennie’s made to order drinks and its many snacks and pastries have proven to be a crowd favorite among the Cornell community. Yet, Café Jennie was unable to overcome Trillium’s range of options, from a self-serve salad bar and delectable burgers to made-to-order pasta and burritos.

As Trillium is crowned the champion of Dining’s first March Madness issue, let us not forget about all of the wonderful staff that help make our Cornell dining experience possible. Their passion to serve with heart and a dedication to student wellbeing is worth celebrating. The Dining Department would like to thank all Cornell dining staff for their hard work.