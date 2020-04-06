Fire Strikes Apartment Building on Brooktondale Road

A fire struck an apartment building on Brooktondale Road Sunday evening, the Ithaca Fire Department announced in a press release. Everyone escaped the fire and the building was saved, except for one unit. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Tompkins County 911 dispatchers first received a call about a fire at 9 p.m. on Sunday, from a resident of 211 Brooktondale Rd., which is located in Caroline — approximately 10 miles away from Ithaca.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a three-story apartment building ablaze, with one apartment heavily involved in the fire, according to the press release. No firefighters or occupants were injured at the scene and the firefighters were also able to safely remove an iguana from the building.

Fire departments from neighboring towns like Candor, Danby, Dryden, Slaterville, Speedsville and Varna assisted the Brooktondale fire department. Bangs Ambulance as well as the Tompkins County Sheriff and state police were on the scene.

The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is currently investigating the incident.