Photos: Ithaca Medical Workers Head to NYC to Fight Pandemic

Two Campus-to-Campus buses full of Cayuga Health doctors and nurses received a community send-off on Wednesday, as 64 medical professionals traveled to New York City to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

In response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) call for medical help in New York City, Cornell and Cayuga Health partnered to send doctors and nurses to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

#Cornell Campus-to-Campus has volunteered to transport 64 health care clinicians from Cayuga Medical Center to #NYC on Wednesday as part of the Governor’s call for healthcare volunteers. #NYStrong pic.twitter.com/2wQk40l6l4 — Cornell C2C (@CornellC2C) April 9, 2020

Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick ’09 and U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y. 23) were in attendance at the send-off event. Cornell President Martha Pollack attended via Zoom and thanked the volunteers for their work in a situation that is “both unprecedented and incredibly challenging,” the Ithaca Journal reported.

“We will continue to do what it takes to fight this epidemic and meet the healthcare needs of our community and beyond,” said Martin Stallone, the president and CEO of Cayuga Health, the Journal reported. “We may be a small community, but our employees have huge hearts and we know that we can step up and help out in a big way.”