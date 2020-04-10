Hannibal Buress to Headline CUPB Virtual Comedy Show

Cornell University Programming Board’s next speaker will soon trade a packed Bailey Hall audience for a filled Zoom chat.

Comedian, actor and writer Hannibal Buress will crack jokes on April 17 in a live Zoom comedy special, exclusive to Cornell students. The free virtual event will also feature a Q&A session, fielded with questions students can enter directly into the event’s sign-up form.

Instead of purchasing online tickets, students who want to attend can enter their NetIDs into the sign-up form, where CUPB will provide a Zoom link to the event.

CUPB and Campus Activities are collaborating to bring The Eric Andre Show co-host to computer screens, as sponsoring a 1,000-person virtual event represents uncharted territory for the student-run board that usually brings comedians and speakers to campus, said James Buzaid, CUPB publicity chair.

Alongside a five-year stint as a Broad City cast member, Buress has co-hosted Andre since 2012. He has entertained late night audiences, appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Late Show with David Letterman.

The comedian also hosts the podcast Handsome Rambler, taking listeners through his “unfiltered observations” on topics ranging from sports to philosophy.

As CUPB works to bring three speakers to campus each semester, Buress’s virtual comedy show will follow Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz February Bailey Hall talk. Tickets went on sale for a night of stand-up comedy in March with Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, but the event was canceled.