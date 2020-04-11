Tompkins County Announces Second COVID-19 Related Death in County, Testing Site Closure

A second patient died from complications related to COVID-19 at Cayuga Medical Center, the Tompkins County Health Department announced Saturday evening.

The patient was one of two individuals transferred to Cayuga Medical Center from New York City, the Ithaca Voice reported. The other patient also passed away from COVID-19 complications on Friday. Neither were residents of Tompkins County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) had previously announced that some patients would be transferred to upstate hospitals — including Cayuga Medical — to relieve pressure on New York City’s overwhelmed health care system.

The health department also announced that, due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Monday. The site — located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall — was closed on April 9 and 10 due to high winds.

Monday’s weather forecast calls for wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement, Tompkins County Legislature Chairwoman Leslyn McBean-Clairborne expressed her condolences for the deceased: “We’re all New Yorkers, and we all have a role in stopping the spread and caring for others.”

Tompkins County has 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday evening.