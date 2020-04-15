New Cascadilla Solar Farm Sustainability Powers 10% of Cornell University’s Annual Electricity Usage

In a new step towards sustainability, Cornell celebrated the opening of its sixth, and largest, major solar project on March 1.

The newly minted 18-megawatt Cascadilla Community Solar Farm will be responsible for generating 10 percent of Cornell’s energy, making strides towards the University’ goal of becoming entirely carbon neutral by 2035.

The farm powers Cornell through New York’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade style program in which the University’s solar farms earn energy “credits” that can be sold to help offset the use of fossil fuels elsewhere.

According to Sarah Zemanick, director of the Cornell University Campus Sustainability Office, for every megawatt-hour of renewable power generated by a Cornell project, New York pulls a correlated number of allowances out of the RGGI auction — therefore reducing the total amount of carbon that can be emitted by the power industry in the state.

“Because of the solar farm, Cornell now receives the energy from Renewable Energy Credits equivalent to about 10 percent of the Ithaca campus’ annual electricity usage,” Zemanick said.

Initial planning for the project began in 2014, while actual solar panel construction took about six months after ground-breaking. The solar farm began exporting power in mid-January.

“It took several months more for the utility [company] NYSEG [New York State Electric and Gas Corporation] to complete the upgrades to the distribution system necessary to interconnect the project to the grid,” Zemanick said.

While Zemanick’s team originally led the project, the University worked in collaboration with Distributed Sun to facilitate development and securing permits. Later, True Green Capital took over the project’s construction and operations.

Articulated in the University’s “Climate Action Plan,” the construction of additional solar cells is a part of a broader strategy to reduce Cornell’s carbon emissions by investing in projects — like the Cascadilla Solar Farm — that expand renewable energy.

In 2018, Cornell used 2,068,000 mmBTU, or 60,607,336 kilowatt hours. The new solar panels can now produce 206,800 mmBTU, 10 percent of the University’s total electricity requirements. In recent years, Cornell has made substantial progress towards that goal: Emissions have fallen 36 percent from the University’s 2008 baseline and 50 percent compared to 1990 emissions.

The Cascadilla Solar farm is located in Dryden, New York and is spread over three separate sites: one to the north of Stevenson Rd. near Cornell’s compost facility, and two south of Stevenson Rd, along Turkey Hill Rd. and Dodge Rd.

Cornell operates four other solar farms. There are panels throughout rooftop panels on campus that provide 0.09 megawatts of energy, a two-megawatt farm in Geneva, New York, a 2-megawatt farm in Harford, New York, and a 4-megawatt farm in Aurora, New York.