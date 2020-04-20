Pre-Enrollment Pushed to June for Fall Semester

Pre-enrollment dates for the fall 2020 semester have been pushed back for the second time. Now, course registration for the next semester will take place in mid to late June, after the spring semester has ended and grades have been finalized.

The postponed course registration is part of a University effort to alleviate the stress associated with completing coursework online for the spring semester, wrote Lisa Nishii, vice provost for undergraduate education, in an email to the Cornell community on Monday.

After a University mental health review, many students also said they found course registration to be generally stressful, the email read.

“We do not want to compound student stress by proceeding with pre-enrollment at a time when you may still feel disoriented, have not had a chance to reconnect with your advisors, and/or don’t have a good sense of your academic performance in your courses this semester,” Nishii wrote.

Initially, pre-enrollment was supposed to take place from April 13 to April 22 for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors. The University then pushed these dates back by two weeks — starting on April 27 and ending on May 6 — after classes were suspended for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fall 2020 classes were not made available on Cornell’s online class roster until April 15 due to the already-delayed course registration dates.

The University Registrar has not yet updated the academic calendar to reflect these new changes in pre-enrollment, but Nishii wrote that the changes will be communicated to undergraduate students once Cornell sorts out the exact dates.

Faculty now have until June 10 to submit final grades for this semester.

Cornell did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

This story has been updated.