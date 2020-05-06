A Breakdown of What Other Ivy League Universities are Planning for Upcoming Summer and Fall Semesters

Brown University

In an op-ed in The New York Times, Brown president Christina Paxson stated that she is “cautiously optimistic” about students returning to Providence in the fall. However, no final decision has been announced.

All on-campus summer sessions were canceled on April 27.

Columbia University

Columbia – located in the epicenter of the pandemic – has not announced a definitive answer for its fall semester plans.

All summer classes, programs and activities have shifted online and will begin on May 26.

Dartmouth College

Dartmouth president Philip Hanlon announced on May 4 the creation of a task force aimed at re-establishing on campus life for the fall term. He anticipates a “mix of in-person and virtual classes” in the fall.

The summer term was moved online on April 20 and a final decision for the fall term will be announced on June 29.

Harvard University

No final decision has been made regarding the fall semester, but Harvard provost Alan Garber announced on April 27 that classes will proceed, either virtually or in person depending on Massachusetts health guidelines.

The summer session was moved online on April 4.

Princeton University

No decisions have been made for the upcoming semester but the Academic Year 2021 Coordinating Committee has been working on various contingency plans in accordance with federal and state health guidelines. Princeton has not announced a decision deadline for the fate of the upcoming semester.

All on campus summer programs running through August 15 were cancelled last month.

University of Pennsylvania

President Amy Gutmann announced to the Penn community on April 27 that the University is planning on operating with a combination of in-person and virtual classes but no conclusive decision has been reached by the Recovery Planning Group yet.

Penn’s summer courses were moved to remote format.

Yale University

A final decision regarding the fall semester will be announced “no later than early July” according to a message issued by president Peter Salovey.

Yale summer courses will go forward remotely.