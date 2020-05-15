KYLE Fills In For A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Slope Day Programming Board and Cornell Concert Commission announced on social media that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will no longer be headlining the second day of the Virtual Music Festival “due to health reasons.”

Instead of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the rapper KYLE will perform tonight at 9 p.m. EDT, filling in last minute. KYLE is mainly known for his album Light of Mine, with its song “iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty)” garnering over 655 million plays on Spotify. He came out with the single “YES!” featuring Rich the Kid and K CAMP on February 21.

Matoma is still scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. EDT.

The first night of the Virtual Music Festival performances occurred yesterday over Zoom with lively performances by Rico Nasty and Swae Lee.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emma Plowe is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She currently serves as arts editor on The Sun’s board. Daniel Moran is a junior in the College of Human Ecology. He currently serves as assistant arts editor on The Sun’s board. They can be reached at arts@cornellsun.com.