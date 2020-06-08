GUEST ROOM | Murtagh for New York State Assembly

Seph Murtagh ’09 is a member of the Common Council of the City of Ithaca and currently works as an aide to Assemblyperson Barbara Lifton. But, more than that, he is a person who grew up in Tompkins County and who wants to make our community and our state a place where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, to have an excellent public education, to live in a safe home and to share in the benefits of our society. I support Seph because I know he gets work done calmly and effectively, with intelligence and persistence. I know he is both intelligent and persistent because he earned a Ph.D. in 2009 from Cornell University.

Please join me in voting for Seph Murtagh in the 125th Assembly District Democratic Primary. Election day is June 23rd and you can vote by absentee ballot or in person.

Jean McPheeters attended the School of Industrial and Labor Relation, class of ’72. She is a former president of the Tompkins Chamber and worked for both Congressman Matt McHugh and Congressman Maurice Hinchey prior to working at the Chamber. Comments can be sent to opinion@cornellsun.com. Guest Room runs periodically throughout the summer.