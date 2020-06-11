Outgoing Assemblymember Barbara Lifton Endorses Jordan Lesser ’03 for Assembly

Jordan Lesser ’03 picked up a major endorsement in the competitive Democratic primary race for New York’s 125th Assembly District Thursday afternoon –– the current incumbent’s.

Retiring Assemblymember Barbara Lifton (D-N.Y.) endorsed Lesser, her former general counsel, just under two weeks from the primary election.

In a press release, Lifton explained how she originally did not intend to provide an “early endorsement,” but with such a crowded field, she felt she had a duty to provide an endorsement.

Lesser is one of two former Lifton staff members in the primary race –– the other is Ithaca Common Council Alderperson Seph Murtagh Ph.D. ’09 (D-2nd Ward).

As the Ithaca Times reported, Lesser had lagged in fundraising behind Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles (D-2nd District), Murtagh and Cortland County Legislator and Cortland County Legislator Beau Harbin (D-2nd District).

Lesser graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2003 with a B.A. in History. He holds a J.D. from Tulane Law School.

This story is breaking and will be updated.