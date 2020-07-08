Ivy League Cancels Fall Athletics in 2020, ‘Will Not Entertain’ Sports Until After Jan. 1

This post will be updated.

After months of speculation regarding the status of fall athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornell athletes finally have their answer. There will be no fall sports in 2020, and the Ivy League will not consider the return of athletic competition until after Jan. 1 — thereby also affecting winter sports. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The announcement comes a week after the Ivy League was reportedly considering a shift to spring for football in lieu of the traditional fall season. On July 1, the Ivy League tweeted its intent to announce a decision regarding fall athletic activity on July 8, and in the days leading up to the announcement, Ivy League coaches began speculating that the conference was pushing fall sports back to the spring.

That speculation did not come to fruition on July 8. Instead, the conference merely canceled fall athletics and did not confirm a postponement to the spring, though it remains a possibility. With the Ancient Eight eyeing a return to play after Jan. 1, winter athletics — which usually start in November — will also need to be reconfigured. Winter sports will receive an update on their practice schedules in the middle of July, according to Rothstein.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

A number of logistical questions arise from the decision. If fall sports take place in the spring, there could be issues with occupancy of athletic facilities. For example, the football team would be using Schoellkopf Field in the spring, which could create conflicts with the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams in the scheduling of practices and games. The later start for winter sports could compound the issue as well.

Another important factor is whether other conferences make the same move. If the Ivy League is the only conference to shift its fall sports to the spring, then competition will only consist of intra-conference opponents. Cornell teams could see revised schedules that only list the seven other Ivy League schools on the docket while omitting their traditional non-conference foes.

The Ivy League set a precedent in March, becoming the first conference to cancel its postseason tournaments and spring play in the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its decision regarding the fall could serve as a springboard for conferences once again.

While non-Power Five conferences are more likely to follow the decision with less to lose in revenue, Power-Five schools could instead view the Ivy League’s decision as an outlier and opt to forge their own path. Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia and chair of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN that the Ivy League’s decision isn’t likely to impact the upcoming football season at Power-Five schools.

“We all pay attention to it, just to see what’s out there, but I think their model is a little different than our model when it comes to football,” Lyons said in a statement to ESPN. “Is it definitely going to impact what we do? As a whole, not necessarily. We have to look at what we’re doing with testing and protocols and the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, making sure we’re doing the right thing from that aspect of it, to see if we can fill any type of season.”

Meanwhile, Chet Gladchuk, the athletic director at the U.S. Naval Academy, lent more credence to the Ivy League’s decision. All of Navy’s athletic teams — aside from football, which participates in the American Athletic Conference — are a part of the Patriot League, a conference more on par with the funding and size of the Ivy League. The Patriot League, like the Ivy League, does not award athletic scholarships.

“Whatever the Ivy League does, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriot League gives it very serious consideration,” Gladchuk told ESPN. “It’d be typical of the way we’ve operated in the past.”

Whatever path other schools take in the wake of the Ivy League’s announcement, one thing remains clear — athletic activity will not be taking place on East Hill anytime soon.