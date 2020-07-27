Summertime Heat: Grilling is the New Baking

Summertime can be difficult for baking aficionados; the Philadelphia heat and humidity discourages me from turning on the oven and heating up the house. Luckily, the grill can fulfill my craving for a homemade baked good.

Many desserts that can be made in a skillet can be cooked on the grill. The difference between baking in an oven and on a grill is that an oven heats from all sides, while a grill heats from bottom up. On the grill, most desserts become crispier on the bottom and fudgier on top. I recommend turning on the front and middle burners (if applicable to your grill) and setting the pan towards the back. This allows the dessert to bake, but without all of the heat concentrated directly underneath the pan.

So far, I have grilled a chocolate chip cookie pie and brownies. As vegan grilled dessert recipes are few and far between, I devised my own adaptations of some recipes that I had read. The cookie pie was thick, chewy and best when the chocolate chips were melted, whether fresh from the grill or reheated in the microwave. The brownies paired well with ice cream and were moist, cakey and delicious even when served cold. If you have a grill and a sweet tooth, try grilling some baked goods this summer.

Grilled Cookie Pie

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/3 cup cane sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup non-dairy milk (e.g., soy, almond, coconut)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate chips + extra for the top

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, carefully whisk the sugars, coconut oil, nondairy milk and vanilla until incorporated. Combine the wet and dry mixtures — the dough should be thick. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Heat grill to around 350 degrees. Grease the medium sized skillet with oil or margarine and spread dough evenly into the prepared pan. Sprinkle some chocolate chips on top and press them in.

Put the pan/skillet in the preheated grill, close cover, and do not open it. Every time you open the grill cover, the temperature drops quickly. Check the cookie after 25 minutes. The cookie should be browned at the edges and a toothpick should come out with no crumbs. If not, cook for an additional 5 minutes and remove from heat.

Leave outside to cool, then enjoy.

Grilled Brownies

Ingredients

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup white sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 flax eggs (Each egg is 1 tablespoon ground flax and 3 tablespoons water)

Water as needed

2/3 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and powder, salt and cinnamon together in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk the coconut oil, sugars and vanilla together. Add the flax eggs.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients. Fold in chocolate chips. Preheat the grill to 350. Grease a medium sized skillet with oil or margarine and pour the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

Put the pan/skillet in the preheated grill, close the cover and do not open it. Every time you open the grill cover, the temperature drops quickly.

Check the brownies after 35 minutes. They are ready when a toothpick inserted in the center of the brownies comes out mostly clean. If not, cook for an additional 5-10 minutes, then remove from heat. Leave outside to cool, then enjoy.

Melanie Metz is a rising junior in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at mmetz@cornellsun.com.