Cornell Concert Commission to Host Indie Rock Band Hippo Campus

For six months, the joy of in-person concerts has been sacrificed for public safety. 2020 sees artists and event organizers getting creative with live-stream performances — Cornell Concert Commission exemplifies artistic adaptation.

On Sept. 12, CCC will host the band Hippo Campus in a free live-streamed concert. Hippo Campus has played Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, opened for Sylvan Esso at Red Rocks and toured with Modest Mouse. Hippo Campus is a playlist essential for any indie rock fan.

Hippo Campus is also known for their support of the #MeToo movement, having donated to the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota in 2018 via a merchandise drive.

In a press release, the CCC wrote: “The Minnesota natives formed in 2013 with the goal of making their friends dance through total creative joy. Since then their sound has evolved greatly, from their guitar riff-driven hits ‘Way it Goes’ and ‘Buttercup’ off of their debut album Landmark, to the synth and drum machine heavy tracks from 2018’s Bambi. They have performed all across the world, matching their relentless self-examination with a joyfully adventurous sonic approach.”

“[Hippo Campus’] most recent album may find a particular connection with those feeling shaken up by the chaos of current times, as they spent their recording sessions turning their own confusion into something beautiful.”

CCC collaborated with Slope Day Programming Board last spring to bring Cornell Students a virtual slope day, which, despite a last minute change to the set, allowed a vivacious end-of-year at-home celebration.

Register for the Hippo Campus show here.

Emma Plowe is a sophomore in the College of Arts in Sciences. She currently serves as the Arts Editor on The Sun’s board. She can be reached at eplowe@cornellsun.com.