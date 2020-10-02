Cornell Cracks Down on Missed COVID-19 Tests and Daily Checks

The days of forgetting to complete a test without consequence are now over: On Tuesday, Cornell rolled out a system of escalating punishments for students or faculty who fail to complete their surveillance testing or Daily Check forms.

According to an email sent by Vice President for Students and Campus Life, beginning on Sept. 30, those who miss a test and don’t make it up within two days will be temporarily barred from entering campus or accessing Cornell resources, such as academic buildings, libraries, The Cornell Store and the Study Space app.

After three days of not making up a missed test, students and faculty will be referred to the Cornell Compact Compliance Team, the organization that holds individuals and groups accountable for Cornell public health guidelines.

As Cornell attempts to incorporate the use of Daily Check in students’ routines, the University also outlined consequences for missing Daily Check health assessments, an online tool that asks students to regularly report if they have coronavirus-like symptoms.

Starting Oct. 7, within 48 hours of receiving a “red” result on the Daily Check, students and faculty must contact Cornell Health for a telehealth visit. Those who don’t will be referred to the C3T.

A “red” result indicates that the student may not proceed to campus and must schedule a telehealth appointment because they are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms or have recently come in contact with someone who tested positive.

Later in the semester, if a student or faculty member misses four Daily Checks total, they will lose access to campus resources. On the fifth missed Daily Check of the semester, students and faculty will be referred to the C3T for follow-up.

Furthermore, Cornell students and faculty will no longer be able to change their testing days.